RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Okowa felicitates Atiku Abubakar at 76

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and the Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election has congratulated the former Vice-President and the PDP ‘s Presidential candidate in the forthcoming election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as he clocks 76 years.

Vice President Atiku Saraki nd Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. [Vanguard]
Vice President Atiku Saraki nd Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. [Vanguard]

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Friday in Asaba, lauded Atiku for his remarkable commitment to the unity and progress of the nation through his economic and political activities.

Recommended articles

He said that Atiku’s determination to rescue and liberate Nigeria from the shackles of underdevelopment and maladministration remains inspiring and truly worthy of commendation.

He said that Atiku’s wise and consistent admonitions on national issues and his role in the defence and promotion of democracy in Nigeria was evidently nationalistic and desirably outstanding and impactful.

He said that the Wazirin Adamawa unarguably remains a detribalised Nigerian and unifier, whose benevolence had positively affected many lives, transcending tribes, religion, genders, social status and partisan frontiers.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Delta, I congratulate our great leader and patriot, the Presidential Candidate of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as he celebrates his 76th birth anniversary.

“As one of the greatest employers of labour in our dear country, you have continued to genuinely provide opportunities for people to eke out a living from their innate potential.

“Your massive investments in education, agriculture, media, hospitality, water and oil and gas have continued to add to our nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and help in reducing poverty in the country.

“You have made outstanding contributions to the socio-economic and political growth of Nigeria and we will continue to be inspired by your patriotism and love for this great country.

“As a large-hearted philanthropist and outstanding statesman, you bestrode Nigeria’s political landscape like a colossus by commanding mass followership across the country.

“As you celebrate your 76th birth anniversary, it is my prayer and that of millions of people of Delta and Nigerians that God will continue to strengthen you in your service to Him and humanity,” he said.

Okowa also made supplications to God to strengthen the Atiku-Okowa presidential mission, saying that it was geared toward rescuing Nigeria and re-engineering its economy.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria yet to meet national demand of 2.44m metric tonnes onion

Nigeria yet to meet national demand of 2.44m metric tonnes onion

Okowa felicitates Atiku Abubakar at 76

Okowa felicitates Atiku Abubakar at 76

Why Peter Obi’s Aircraft was grounded by FG

Why Peter Obi’s Aircraft was grounded by FG

2023: PDP chieftain wants equal media space for all participants

2023: PDP chieftain wants equal media space for all participants

Gov. Mohammed announces automatic employment for medical students in Bauchi

Gov. Mohammed announces automatic employment for medical students in Bauchi

G-5 governors flag off PDP campaign in Abia

G-5 governors flag off PDP campaign in Abia

2023: Buratai solicits support for Tinubu

2023: Buratai solicits support for Tinubu

Cash Transfer: Beneficiaries hit 2m – NCTO

Cash Transfer: Beneficiaries hit 2m – NCTO

One psychiatric doctor to about a million Nigerians is alarming – Psychiatrists cry out

One psychiatric doctor to about a million Nigerians is alarming – Psychiatrists cry out

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Naira Notes

BREAKING: First look at new naira notes [PHOTOS]

President Muhammadu Buhari to witness first crude oil drilling in Northern Nigeria.

Buhari to witness first crude oil drilling in Northern Nigeria Tuesday

New Naira Notes

Why naira notes were redesigned [Pulse Explainer]

The FG has promised to spend the fresh Abacha loot on construction of roads (Punch)

Nigeria receives fressh $20m Abacha loot from US