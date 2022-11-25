Okowa felicitates Atiku Abubakar at 76

He said that Atiku’s determination to rescue and liberate Nigeria from the shackles of underdevelopment and maladministration remains inspiring and truly worthy of commendation.

He said that Atiku’s wise and consistent admonitions on national issues and his role in the defence and promotion of democracy in Nigeria was evidently nationalistic and desirably outstanding and impactful.

He said that the Wazirin Adamawa unarguably remains a detribalised Nigerian and unifier, whose benevolence had positively affected many lives, transcending tribes, religion, genders, social status and partisan frontiers.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Delta, I congratulate our great leader and patriot, the Presidential Candidate of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as he celebrates his 76th birth anniversary.

“As one of the greatest employers of labour in our dear country, you have continued to genuinely provide opportunities for people to eke out a living from their innate potential.

“Your massive investments in education, agriculture, media, hospitality, water and oil and gas have continued to add to our nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and help in reducing poverty in the country.

“You have made outstanding contributions to the socio-economic and political growth of Nigeria and we will continue to be inspired by your patriotism and love for this great country.

“As a large-hearted philanthropist and outstanding statesman, you bestrode Nigeria’s political landscape like a colossus by commanding mass followership across the country.

“As you celebrate your 76th birth anniversary, it is my prayer and that of millions of people of Delta and Nigerians that God will continue to strengthen you in your service to Him and humanity,” he said.