Okowa expresses shock over death of worshiper in Delta

Okowa expressed the shock over the unfortunate incident in a statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Charles Aniagwu, and made available to newsmen in Warri.

Picture of a collapsed building (Illustration)

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has expressed shock over the death of a worshiper in the collapse of St. Paul’s Catholic Church building at Ugolo, Okpe Local Government Area of Delta.

The church building was said to have collapsed on Sunday morning while service was going on.

The governor described the incident as a sad, unfortunate and regrettable experience.

Okowa prayed for the repose of the departed faithful and condoled with the family.

According to the statement, the governor has dispatched the State Commissioner for Works, Mr James Augoye, to visit the site.

The statement added that the visit would enable the government to unravel the circumstances surrounding the collapse of the building and how it could assist the injured worshipers and the church.

It stated: “This is indeed a very sad and unfortunate incident. On behalf of the Government and people of Delta. I commiserate with the family of the deceased and those injured”.

Okowa also condoled with the Speaker of Delta House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, Chairman of Okpe Local Government Council, Julius Scott.The Orodje of Okpe, retired Maj.- Gen. Felix Mujakperuo and Ugolo community in Okpe Kingdom over the incidence.

“It is our prayer that the soul of the deceased will rest in peace, and the injured will experience quick recovery.

“Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with the people of Ugolo in Okpe Kingdom over this tragedy,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Delta Speaker,Sheriff Oborevwori, has promised to foot the medical bill of those injured in the incident.

