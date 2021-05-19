Gov Okowa explains why he sacked his Commissioners

The governor offers the explanation in Asaba at his quarterly media interaction with journalists.

He admits that many of the commissioners worked very hard in helping him to achieve the successes his administration recorded in the last six years.

He however adds that the cabinet started getting divided, a development that led to some form of distraction in governance.

He commends all the former members of the executive council for their contributions and discloses that God will guide him in the reconstitution of the cabinet.

The governor says: "At some point in time in the course of an administration, there are always reasons to take some actions. If I tell you that there is no reason for the dissolution, then I would have fooled myself; then why did I have to dissolve the Exco?

"Of course, there are reasons. I believe that I have been in this administration in the past six years but two years in this tenure, while I have two years to go. Obviously, there have been a lot of distractions among some members of Exco.

"They have been working effectively and strong and so many of them have been very useful to me and I must thank them as I did yesterday; I must acknowledge that a lot of them have worked with me to be able to achieve that which we have achieved.

"But the fact is, in the last two years, we needed to be able to ensure that we reduce the level of distractions in governance and if we do not take that action, I may have an Exco that may be divided in the next two years and that will not enable me to achieve my vision.

"So, I thought that there was a need to re-work the Exco in such a manner that we will operate within the least stress where those in Exco will know that their minds are focused more at what we are able to achieve in the next years rather than in their private ambitions and beliefs.

"And, that was a key factor, otherwise the gentlemen that worked with me, who also include the ladies, were very good; they worked hard, they meant well for the administration and I truly thank them for all that we have done."