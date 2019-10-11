Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has reiterated his administration’s readiness to pay the new N30,000 minimum wage once the Federal Government and organised labour finalise negotiations.

He urged the organised labour to always disseminate appropriate information to the workers for industrial harmony in the polity.

Okowa stated this in Asaba when the new executive council members of Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the state visited him.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, told the labour leaders that if they worked hard and made their mark, the people would recognise and appreciate them.

ALSO READ: Enugu airport requires N10bn to become operational - Sirika

He expressed the belief that for the society to progress, there should be peace in the work place.

“There has to be a lot of partnership between government and workers; when the partnership is real, the people will enjoy the benefits of government. So, organised labour should disseminate necessary information to workers to boost the partnership between workers and government.

“We need to re-assure Deltans and the working class that we will do our best to uplift the standard of living and ensure development in the state,” Okowa said.

The chairman of TUC in the state, Martins Bolum, appreciated the governor for his numerous achievements, and pledged that trade unions would help in enlightening workers on government’s activities.