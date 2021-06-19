RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Okowa congratulates Delta Assembly Speaker, Oborevwori on birth anniversary

The governor expressed appreciation for the healthy relationship between the legislature and the other arms of government.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and the Speaker of teh state's House of Assembly Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori (Summit Nigeria) Pulse Nigeria

Delta State Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated the Speaker of the state's House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on his birth anniversary on Saturday, June 19.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa joined the parliament, Okpe constituents, friends and family of Oborevwori in celebrating years of discernible contributions to the growth and development of the state.

He commended the speaker for his sagacity and astute leadership of the legislature, especially the diligent creation of a harmonious atmosphere for debates and exchange of ideas in the interest of the state.

The governor expressed appreciation for the healthy relationship between the legislature and the other arms of government, particularly the Executive, under Oborevwori's watch, noting that the parliament had remained peaceful and always ready for early passage of Bills that directly impact on the lives of Deltans.

He also said that the speaker had continued to demonstrate uncommon selflessness in ensuring that his constituency enjoyed democracy dividends in all spheres.

"By all standards, you have made your mark in the legislature and I am glad that you have used your privileged position to render service to our great state and humanity.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I celebrate with you, our dear Speaker, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on the occasion of your birth anniversary.

“Mr. Speaker, I celebrate your sagacious style in the discharge of the functions of your office, and as Deltans, we are grateful to you.

“I remain proud of the lofty accomplishments you and your colleagues achieved so far in terms of passing people-oriented Bills and Resolutions for good governance and growth of our state.

"As you celebrate this day with immense joy, I wish you good health, greater fulfilments and long life in the service of state and humanity,” he stated.

