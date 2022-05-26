RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Okowa congratulates Progress, Nigerian Idol winner

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Okowa says Deltans were known for great exploits in reality shows.

Gov Ifeanyi Okowa (Vanguard)
Gov Ifeanyi Okowa (Vanguard)

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7, Progress Chukwuyem, describing him as a true son and proud ambassador of the state.

Recommended articles

Chukwuyem emerged winner of the Reality TV show after defeating fellow finalist, Zadok, on Sunday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa said that the 21-year old songwriter, performer and music minister was impeccable throughout the competition.

He lauded the organisers of the Show and the panel of judges for the perfect organisation leading to the emergence of Chukwuyem, the music performer who hails from Ekwueze-Abavo, Ika South Local Government Area of the state.

Okowa said that Deltans were known for great exploits in reality shows having won on several occasions in different platforms, adding that the state was gifted with abundant talents.

He said that his administration had continued to support youths with talents to realise their potential, stressing that news like Chukwuyem’s would continue to inspire him to do more for the youth.

As a state, we are very delighted that our son, Progress Chukwuyem, won the #NigerianIdol Season 7 competition.

“He has portrayed the Delta character of true patriotism and worthy ambassador of the state, especially with the re-orientation of our youths through our various schemes and programmes, which have been acknowledged as highly meaningful and successful.

“As a government, we will continued to support talents in sports, creative entertainment and even in business and we are glad that Chukwuyem has added to our pride.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I thank Deltans and indeed, all Nigerians that supported our son, Progress, to clinch the prize money as winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7.

“Indeed, beyond the prize, Chukwuyem reached greatness with his God-given talent and distinguished himself as a role model and we are very happy to have him bring honour to our state,” Okowa stated.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Electoral Amendment Act 2022: Supreme court reserves judgment

Electoral Amendment Act 2022: Supreme court reserves judgment

ASUU sympathises with varsity students over prolonged strike

ASUU sympathises with varsity students over prolonged strike

APC to decide on zoning after screening presidential aspirants- Adamu

APC to decide on zoning after screening presidential aspirants- Adamu

Umo Eno wins Akwa Ibom PDP guber primary

Umo Eno wins Akwa Ibom PDP guber primary

BREAKING: Abba Kyari escapes murder in Kuje prison

BREAKING: Abba Kyari escapes murder in Kuje prison

Peter Obi: How many parties could a man join in his lifetime? – Sowore

Peter Obi: How many parties could a man join in his lifetime? – Sowore

Peter Obi’s exit from PDP reaffirms his unpopularity in the party [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Peter Obi’s exit from PDP reaffirms his unpopularity in the party [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Gov Okowa salutes Edwin Clark at 95

Gov Okowa salutes Edwin Clark at 95

Okowa congratulates Progress, Nigerian Idol winner

Okowa congratulates Progress, Nigerian Idol winner

Trending

Rubber producers present life crocodile to Obasanjo, say they can’t give him money

Rubber producers present life crocodile to Obasanjo, say they can't give him money (Daily Trust)

IPOB kills woman, 4 kids, 6 other northerners in Anambra

Protesting IPOB members

Rampaging youths burn houses, injure pastor over 'blasphemy' in Bauchi

Illustrative photo of irate youth [sundiatapost]

Terrorists threaten to starve and kill kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna train passengers

Abducted Abuja Kaduna train passengers. (TheNation)