Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari as he turns 78 on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

Okowa said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba on Wednesday, that Buhari’s administration has continued to make progress in some key infrastructure areas, especially the railways and second Niger Bridge and urged him to remain unrelenting in his service to the nation.

According to him, the president’s patriotic service to the nation has impacted positively in some sectors of the economy.

The governor said “on the occasion of your 78th birth anniversary on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, I heartily rejoice with you and your family on behalf of the government and people of Delta.

“Your administration has demonstrated concern for the poor and vulnerable and small-scale traders across the country through the Social Investment Programmes designed to make life easier for the people.

“Your gesture of support to the states through bail-out funds and the Paris Club refunds has remained laudable as it came at a time when states were in dire need of funds to attend to some challenges, especially payment of pensions and arrears of local government workers’ salary.

“As you celebrate a life of remarkable accomplishments and great personal fulfillment, it is my prayer and that of Deltans that God will continue to grant you good health, wisdom and patience as you lead the world's most populous black nation.

“On this auspicious occasion, I join your family, friends, well-wishers and other Nigerians to thank Almighty God for granting you a life of great attainments and abiding fulfillment.”