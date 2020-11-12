In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba on Thursday, November 12, 2020, Okowa said that Obaseki’s emergence for another term in office was epoch-making.

He lauded Obaseki for his Making Edo Great Again (MEGA) vision which, according to him, will help in the industrialisation of the state and making it an alluring investment destination.

Okowa said that the “pleasant circumstances” that surrounded Obaseki’s new term would spur him to do more for Edo people, who massively gave him resounding re-election against the odds.

He commended Obaseki for his message of unity in his second term address, adding that only a united Edo could achieve the greatness it so desired.

From Left: Governor Ifeanyi Okowa,, the Fist Lady of Edo State, Betsy Obaseki, the First Lady of Delta State, Dame Edith Okowa and Gov Godwin Obaseki during his swearing-in ceremony for second term in office on Thursday, November 12, 2020. (Delta State Govt)

The statement reads, “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate Governor Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki and his amiable and loyal Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, on their second term in office.

“The Edo Governorship election of September 19 testified to your undying and patriotic resolve to put the interest of the people before other primordial ones.

“I am impressed and encouraged by your call for a united Edo people going into your second term in office. The call is germane because no society can develop in an atmosphere of disunity.

“Your MEGA vision will help in the industrialisation of Edo as you work to make it a choice investment destination.

“I am quite confident that your re-election and assumption of office for a second term will pave way for you to do more for the people of Edo in appreciation for their massive support in the re-election.”

In September, Governor Godwin Obaseki won the Edo State governorship election on the platform of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor defeated his main challenger, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and 12 other lightweight candidates, to secure another term of four years in office.