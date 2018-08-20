Pulse.ng logo
Eid-el-Kabir:Okowa congratulates Muslims, urges Nigerians to be united

  Published: 2018-08-20
Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa play

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa has felicitated with Muslims in the country as they mark the Eid-el-Kabir and urged Nigerians to put aside their religious and political differences for the unity of country.

The governor made the call in his Sallah message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu on Monday in Asaba.

Okowa said that Eid-el-Kabir was a season of love, peace, togetherness and sacrifice.

He urged the Muslims to emulate the Holy Prophet Mohammed by imbibing the ideals of sacrifice as exemplified by him.

“I enjoin you to use the period to uphold the spiritual benefit of the celebration by extending a hand of friendship and solidarity across all divides.

“I urge you to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice and obedience to the higher authority as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim and upheld by Prophet Muhammed.

“This is an opportunity for us to reflect and pray for our nation and for all those in leadership positions.

“It is necessary so that God in his infinite mercy will continue to guide them as they steer the affairs of the country,” he said.

Okowa assured Delta residents that the State Government would collaborate with security agencies to ensure peaceful and harmonious Sallah celebration in the state.

He thanked the Muslim community in the state for the consistent support given to his administration,

He assured them that his administration would continue to partner with them to move the state forward.

