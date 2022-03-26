RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Okowa congratulates Ihedioha at 57

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Okowa remarked that the former governor remained an uncommon leader that was cherished by his people.

Gov, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha. (NAN)
Gov, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha. (NAN)

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has congratulated former Governor of Imo, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, on his 57th birth anniversary.

Recommended articles

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor described Ihedioha as a worthy son of Imo and an astute politician.

He extolled Ihedioha, who is also a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives for his dogged hope and aspiration to provide leadership, direction and good life for Imo people.

Okowa remarked that the former governor remained an uncommon leader that was cherished by his people and urged him not to be deterred by obvious challenges as he was optimistic that he would regain his position in 2023.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I join your admirers and friends across the country to congratulate you, my dear brother and friend, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, on the occasion of your 57th birth anniversary.

“I am very delighted to note that through hardwork, discipline and uncommon vision you have continued to win the admiration and respect of Imo people and the nation.

“As you celebrate this anniversary, I urge you to remain focused and be of good cheer as you still have your day with history in 2023.

Okowa prayed that God continues to bless Ihedioha with good health and many more years of great accomplishments.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Okowa congratulates Ihedioha at 57

Okowa congratulates Ihedioha at 57

Cry not for departed saint, Adeboye charges faithful at CPM pastor’s funeral

Cry not for departed saint, Adeboye charges faithful at CPM pastor’s funeral

Why Asiwaju is suitable for presidency – APC group

Why Asiwaju is suitable for presidency – APC group

2023: Kaduna governorship aspirant launches 6-point agenda

2023: Kaduna governorship aspirant launches 6-point agenda

U.S. sanctions 6 Nigerians for supporting Boko Haram; see full list

U.S. sanctions 6 Nigerians for supporting Boko Haram; see full list

Pantami: Kidnaped Minister's son found at Bauchi checkpoint

Pantami: Kidnaped Minister's son found at Bauchi checkpoint

Nnamdi Kanu files N25bn suit against FG over his extradition from Kenya

Nnamdi Kanu files N25bn suit against FG over his extradition from Kenya

Rehabilitation of Minna-Baro railway track to gulp over N80bn – MD

Rehabilitation of Minna-Baro railway track to gulp over N80bn – MD

COVID-19 pandemic still with us, hard to predict — FG warns Nigerians

COVID-19 pandemic still with us, hard to predict — FG warns Nigerians

Trending

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes. [Twitter:Punch]

FG demolishes former headquarters of AIB-N valued at N5bn

Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos (image used for illustration) [FAAN]

Without Tinubu's money, there wouldn't have been Kanu Heart Foundation - Ex-Eagles player

Tinubu (Phenomenal)

MultiChoice increases prices of GOtv and DStv packages

MultiChoice increases prices of DStv and GOtv packages