Okowa congratulates Ignatius Olisemeka at 90

Okowa, in the congratulatory message contained in a statement issued in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, described the nonagenarian as an accomplished and quintessential career diplomat and elder statesman.

He said that Olisemeka’s contributions to Nigeria’s international diplomatic relations were invaluable, adding that he left a legacy of hardwork, discipline and patriotism throughout his service to the nation.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate our father and leader, Ambassador Ignatius Olisemeka on his 90th birth anniversary.

“Amb. Olisemeka had an illustrious career emerging as Doyen of the Diplomatic Corps having distinguished himself in service as Nigeria’s ambassador to nine countries, including United States of America, The Vatican and Israel.

“As a state, we are proud of your sterling attainments. You are indeed, a great patriot, a consummate and gentleman-public officer and diplomat, who is a study in contemporary diplomacy.

“You are a repository of essential diplomatic nuances and elder statesman of immense repute."