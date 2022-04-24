RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Okowa congratulates Gov Ortom at 61

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated his Benue counterpart, Mr Samuel Ortom, as he turned 61.

Gov Ifeanyi Okowa and Gov Samuel Ortom (News Express Nigeria)
Gov Ifeanyi Okowa and Gov Samuel Ortom (News Express Nigeria)

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa commended Ortom for his discernable determination and unalloyed commitment to the security and welfare of Benue people.

Recommended articles

He commended Ortom for his laudable efforts at developing Benue and for his remarkable contributions to the development of Nigeria as a former minister.

According to Okowa, Ortom had since assuming office as governor demonstrated immense courage and determination to protect the lives and property of Benue people.

“Your Excellency, your selfless service as Governor of Benue is well acknowledged throughout the country.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Delta, I congratulate an astute businessman, administrator, outstanding statesman and a consummate politician, Mr Samuel Ortom, on his 61st birth anniversary.

Okowa joined family, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for his continued goodness to Ortom.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Okowa congratulates Gov Ortom at 61

Okowa congratulates Gov Ortom at 61

Gov Okowa mourns Alaafin of Oyo

Gov Okowa mourns Alaafin of Oyo

Delta Govt to terminate Mosogar electricity contract over non-performance

Delta Govt to terminate Mosogar electricity contract over non-performance

Buhari consoles family of Imo illegal refinery explosion victims

Buhari consoles family of Imo illegal refinery explosion victims

NDLEA seizes cocaine in tea-bags, arrests 4 traffickers

NDLEA seizes cocaine in tea-bags, arrests 4 traffickers

IPOB says sponsors of killings in South-East don't want Kanu released

IPOB says sponsors of killings in South-East don't want Kanu released

NIN Linkage: SERAP sues Buhari for blocking over 72m phone numbers

NIN Linkage: SERAP sues Buhari for blocking over 72m phone numbers

How Alaafin of Oyo's death stalled Gbajabiamila's conferment ceremony

How Alaafin of Oyo's death stalled Gbajabiamila's conferment ceremony

2023: Buhari to announce his favourite APC candidate before primary

2023: Buhari to announce his favourite APC candidate before primary

Trending

Police arrest business woman, Ovaioza over investment scams

Ovaioza

Police declare 12 suspects wanted for killings in Anambra; Full List

Police declare 12 suspects wanted for killings in Anambra; Full List

FRSC warns motorists against use of Google map while driving

FRSC warns motorists against use of Google map while driving. [kanyidaily]

IPOB declares militants behind killings in South-East wanted; FULL LIST

IPOB declares militants behind killings in South-East wanted; FULL LIST.