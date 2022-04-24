Okowa congratulates Gov Ortom at 61

He commended Ortom for his laudable efforts at developing Benue and for his remarkable contributions to the development of Nigeria as a former minister.

According to Okowa, Ortom had since assuming office as governor demonstrated immense courage and determination to protect the lives and property of Benue people.

“Your Excellency, your selfless service as Governor of Benue is well acknowledged throughout the country.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Delta, I congratulate an astute businessman, administrator, outstanding statesman and a consummate politician, Mr Samuel Ortom, on his 61st birth anniversary.