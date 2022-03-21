Okowa congratulates Festus Ahon on NUJ appointment

Ahon, who is Vanguard Newspaper Correspondent in Asaba, was appointed Ex-Officio Officer of the union by the National President, Comrade Chris Isiguzo, at the Inaugural NEC meeting of his second term at Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State, on Monday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Wednesday, in Asaba, the governor described Ahon’s appointment as well-deserved considering his outstanding contributions to the journalism profession in Delta and Nigeria.

He lauded the NUJ President for finding Ahon, an illustrious son of Delta, worthy for the appointment

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate the Delta State Correspondent of the Vanguard Newspaper, Comrade Festus Ahon, on his appointment as National Ex-officio of the Nigeria Union of Journalists.

“Comrade Ahon is a seasoned journalist, who has made his mark in the journalism practice in the state.

“While I congratulate you on this appointment, I wish to also appreciate the National President of the Union, Comrade Isiguzo, for finding you worthy to be appointed".