Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Monday felicitated with media mogul and Chairman of Daar Communications Plc, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, on his 69th birth anniversary.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, said Dokpesi's pioneering role in Nigeria's broadcast industry was inspiring and legendary.

He described Dokpesi as an outstanding patriot, a detrabilsed Nigerian, shinning statesman and exceptional entrepreneur who had inspired others to succeed in many endeavours.

"On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate a great patriot and statesman, the indomitable High Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, on the occasion of his 69th birth anniversary.

"High Chief Dokpesi remains the scion of private broadcast media in Nigeria, with his founding of RayPower Radio in 1994 and Africa Independent Television, AIT, in 1996.

"As a government, we identify with your unparalleled commitment to the defence of our democracy and national cohesion even as you have used your medium to promote rule of law and fundamental rights of citizens.

"Indeed, we salute your rather rare personality, which you have in many ways demonstrated, showing that the true essence of statesmanship lies in applying its values to the benefit of others and not self - that one can get to the very pinnacle and still remain humble and dedicated to service.

"I join your family, staff of your media outfits and political associates and well-wishers to celebrate with you on this auspicious occasion.

"It is my prayer that God will continue to bless you with good health and sound mind to remain in service to our nation and humanity," Okowa stated.