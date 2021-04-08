Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated former President of the Senate, Sen. David Mark, on his 73rd birth anniversary, describing him as a gentleman and an inspirational leader.

In a statement on Thursday in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, the governor rejoiced with the family, friends and political associates of the former military officer who served the country in various capacities as military governor, minister and lawmaker.

Okowa maintained that Mark was worthy of emulation, saying he was a great democrat, astute administrator and a leader of inestimable value.

The governor noted that the 6th and 7th Senate unarguably performed creditably because of the inspirational leadership offered by Mark as President of the upper chamber at those times.

He added that as Chairman of the National Assembly, Senator Mark led both chambers to perform their constitutional role of making laws and oversighting the executive.

According to the governor, Senator Mark’s dedication to the course of peace and stability in Nigeria during the eight years he served as President of the Senate is unprecedented and unparalleled.

“Let me say once again that it was during his tenure that some constitutional lacuna arose and he brought in the 'Doctrine of Necessity' to address the situation.

“The Senate and the National Assembly under your astute leadership recorded huge successes, especially in the passage of the National Health Act.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate a distinguished Senator, an officer and a gentleman, Senator David Mark, on the occasion of his 73rd birth anniversary.

“We rejoice with you, members of your family and political associates in celebrating a life of great accomplishments in public service.

“It is our prayer that God will continue to grant you greater years ahead to continue in your service to our great nation,” he stated.