RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Okowa congratulates Dangote at 65

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated business mogul and President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, as he turned 65 on Sunday.

Aliko Dangote and Gov Ifeanyi Okowa. (NAN)
Aliko Dangote and Gov Ifeanyi Okowa. (NAN)

In a congratulatory message through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa said that Nigerians and Africans were proud of Dangote for his massive accomplishments, which began with very little beginning in 1977.

Recommended articles

He said that for almost a decade, Aliko Dangote had continued to top the list of Africa’s wealthiest men by dint of hardwork and tenacity.

He remarked that the business tycoon’s investments in key sectors of the economy had remained a reference point for investors, and urged him to sustain his pathfinding role in upscaling Nigeria’s and Africa’s economies.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate Africa’s biggest entrepreneur, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on his 65th birth anniversary.

“As an astute businessman of immense repute, you have continued to point the way for the diversification of the nation’s economy.

“We are particularly grateful to you for the vision of building the multi-billion dollar Dangote Petroleum Refinery capable of processing 650,000 barrels per day of crude oil, making it the largest single-train refinery in the world.

“It is expected that when this facility comes on stream, it will help Nigeria conserve foreign exchange spent on importation of refined petroleum products and also eliminate subsidy to a greater percentage.

“As you celebrate this day, I join your family, business associates and well-wishers to celebrate a life of great accomplishments.

“It is my prayer that God will grant you good health and more wisdom for greater exploits in business and in your service to God and humanity.”

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Section 84(12): Ondo and Kwara direct appointees seeking to contest to resign

Section 84(12): Ondo and Kwara direct appointees seeking to contest to resign

Okowa congratulates Dangote at 65

Okowa congratulates Dangote at 65

Calling Buhari Major General is abuse of press freedom, says Lai Mohammed

Calling Buhari Major General is abuse of press freedom, says Lai Mohammed

Umahi denies stepping down his Presidential ambition

Umahi denies stepping down his Presidential ambition

Osinbajo is a green snake in a green grass, says Sowore

Osinbajo is a green snake in a green grass, says Sowore

Group beckons on Adesina to join 2023 presidential race

Group beckons on Adesina to join 2023 presidential race

Buhari seeks Senate approval for adjustments to 2022 fiscal framework

Buhari seeks Senate approval for adjustments to 2022 fiscal framework

Nigeria’s maritime territory expansion can be achieved without war – Buhari

Nigeria’s maritime territory expansion can be achieved without war – Buhari

Osinbajo to host APC Representatives on Wednesday

Osinbajo to host APC Representatives on Wednesday

Trending

Court dismisses Abba Kyari’s fundamental rights suit against NDLEA

Abba-Kyari (1)

Lagos seals hospital where woman died during labour due to ‘incompetence’

Lagos govt seals Medville hospital where a woman died during labour due to ‘incompetence’

FG approves establishment of 12 private Universities; FULL LIST

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [FMIC]

Adeboye's son apologises for calling pastors 'goats'; RCCG imposes sanctions

Leke Adeboye [churchtimesnigeria].