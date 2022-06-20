RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Okowa condoles media baron, Obaigbena over mother’s death

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has commiserated with the Chairman of Thisday/Arise Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, on the passing of his mother, Madam Margaret Obaigbena.

The late Madam Margaret Obaigbena. (NAN)
The late Madam Margaret Obaigbena. (NAN)

The matriarch of the Obaigbena family, who is survived by five children reportedly died on Thursday night at a London hospital. She was 88.

Recommended articles

In a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Friday, Okowa condoled with the Owa Royal family and entire Owa-Oyibu community on the passing of the renowned nurse.

He said that the deceased was a great mother and an accomplished Nigerian, who dedicated her life to the service of mankind through her profession and philanthropy.

He urged the media mogul and the family to take solace in the fact that their mother lived a life of sublime accomplishments and impacted on society.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Delta, I mourn the exit of the matriarch of Obaigbena Royal family of Owa Kingdom.

“The news of the passing of Princess Margaret Onyemakonor Obaigbena came to me last night as a shock, especially when my nomination as the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had just been announced.

“We know that death is the ultimate end of all mortals; I, therefore, encourage the children of mama and all who mourn her demise to be encouraged by the good legacies she left behind.

“She impacted on society very well as a young woman, who studied nursing and rose to become the Chief Nursing Officer of the defunct Bendel State Government and later Delta State Government.

“It is my prayer that God will grant her soul eternal repose and grant the family she left behind the fortitude to bear this loss,” Okowa stated.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NNPP dismisses rumours of Kwankwaso becoming Obi's running mate

NNPP dismisses rumours of Kwankwaso becoming Obi's running mate

Okowa congratulates Oborevwori at 59

Okowa congratulates Oborevwori at 59

Okowa condoles media baron, Obaigbena over mother’s death

Okowa condoles media baron, Obaigbena over mother’s death

NDLEA intercepts N200m worth of tramadol in Lagos

NDLEA intercepts N200m worth of tramadol in Lagos

Bauchi Gov Mohammed shares 59 cars to campaign coordinators, others

Bauchi Gov Mohammed shares 59 cars to campaign coordinators, others

3 killed as bandits attack worshippers in Kaduna

3 killed as bandits attack worshippers in Kaduna

Ohanaeze Ndigbo wants zoning of the presidency in the Constitution

Ohanaeze Ndigbo wants zoning of the presidency in the Constitution

SDP, ADP vow to challenge Oyebanji's victory in court over vote buying

SDP, ADP vow to challenge Oyebanji's victory in court over vote buying

APC Lawmaker pays NECO exam fees for 2,496 students in Kano

APC Lawmaker pays NECO exam fees for 2,496 students in Kano

Trending

FG moves to take over 4 state-owned airports

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika

There’re so many terrible people around Buhari, says Amechi

Buhari-13

3 reasons Father Mbaka does not want Peter Obi to become president

Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Funeral mass begins for Owo massacre victims

Funeral for Owo Massacre