Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has felicitated with former Edo governor and elder statesman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, as he celebrates his 80th birthday on August 12, 2019.

Okowa, in a statement by his chief press secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, described Oyegun as a quintessential administrator and first-class political leader with an exemplary leadership style.

He commended the octogenarian and immediate past national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for his strong convictions and unwavering commitment to humanity.

"Your life has been that of service to the people of Edo and the nation and we can't thank you enough for your great deeds," the statement said.

"As you mark 80th birthday, we celebrate you and all that you have accomplished through your humble beginnings to your illustrious career as a top notch civil servant; first civilian governor of Edo, pro-democracy activist and first elected National Chairman of the APC," he added.

Meanwhile, governors Godwin Obaseki and Rotimi Akeredolu, former governor Lucky Igbenedion were among dignitaries who attended Oyegun's birthday celebration in Benin, the Edo state capital.