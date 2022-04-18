RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Okowa celebrates his deputy, Otuaro at 54

Okowa describes Otuaro as a dependable and resilient peacemaker.

Kingsley Otuaro and Ifeanyi Okowa. (TheNation)
Kingsley Otuaro and Ifeanyi Okowa. (TheNation)

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has felicitated with his Deputy, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, as he turned 54, describing him as a resourceful and loyal public servant.

The Governor, on behalf of the State Executive Council (SEC), government and people of Delta, join family, friends and associates to celebrate with Otuaro on the auspicious occasion.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa commended Otuaro for his gallant and astute contributions to the successes being recorded by their administration.

He said that Otuaro was a dependable and resilient peacemaker, faithful public officer and loyal partner, especially in the march towards bequeathing a Stronger Delta to citizens.

He affirmed that Otuaro’s loyalty and dedication to duty had been exemplary, especially in ensuring that peace prevailed in the oil-producing communities in the state.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate you, my dear brother and deputy governor, a sagacious politician and leader, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, on your 54th birth anniversary.

“Your Excellency, I thank you for your immense contributions to the remarkable and modest achievements our administration has recorded in the last seven years.

“As Chairman of the Peace Advocacy Committee against Oil Facility Vandalism in the State, you and your team worked assiduously to ensure that there is relative peace for oil production in our country.

“As an outstanding patriot and humble administrator, you have given immense support to our administration and I can’t appreciate you enough, my dear brother and friend.

“With your sustained partnership and that of all Deltans, I thank you for your courage, humility and resourcefulness, and I pray that the Almighty God will continue to grant you the strength, wisdom and good health to serve the state and humanity,” the governor stated.

Bayo Wahab

