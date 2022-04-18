Okowa celebrates his deputy, Otuaro at 54

The Governor, on behalf of the State Executive Council (SEC), government and people of Delta, join family, friends and associates to celebrate with Otuaro on the auspicious occasion.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa commended Otuaro for his gallant and astute contributions to the successes being recorded by their administration.

He said that Otuaro was a dependable and resilient peacemaker, faithful public officer and loyal partner, especially in the march towards bequeathing a Stronger Delta to citizens.

He affirmed that Otuaro’s loyalty and dedication to duty had been exemplary, especially in ensuring that peace prevailed in the oil-producing communities in the state.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate you, my dear brother and deputy governor, a sagacious politician and leader, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, on your 54th birth anniversary.

“Your Excellency, I thank you for your immense contributions to the remarkable and modest achievements our administration has recorded in the last seven years.

“As Chairman of the Peace Advocacy Committee against Oil Facility Vandalism in the State, you and your team worked assiduously to ensure that there is relative peace for oil production in our country.

“As an outstanding patriot and humble administrator, you have given immense support to our administration and I can’t appreciate you enough, my dear brother and friend.