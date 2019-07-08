Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has celebrated his 60th birthday with some persons living with disabilities on Monday, July 8, 2019.

The celebration was also attended by the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus; Governors of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal; Imo and Edo States, Aminu Tambuwal, Emeka Ihedioha and Godwin Obaseki respectively.

Others dignitaries include; Rear Admiral John Jona who represented Governor Seriake Dickson, former governor James Ibori, former deputy governors of the state, Prof. Amos Utuama (SAN) and Benjamin Elue.

Speaking at the event, Tambuwal described Okowa as a focused, humble and honest leader.

“I congratulate the people of Delta for having him as Governor for a second term, and his decision to celebrate the birthday with people with disabilities is in his characteristics of giving hope to the hopeless,” Governor Tambuwal said.

“Governor Okowa is calm to a fault but, you can only underestimate him to your own peril; he is also, a very humble man and we commend him for celebrating his birthday with people with disabilities.“

Obaseki was full of praises for Okowa while tracing the Governor's achievements to his time as a student of the Edo College, Benin City.

Ibori described the governor as a prayerful personality.

“I thank God for your humility and we pray God will continue to uplift you because I do know that you do everything with a clear conscience. Continue to take decisions in the interest of humanity. You can be firm when it requires firmness and you can be fair when it requires fairness.”

Speaking at the occasion, Okowa restated his government's commitment towards ensuring an equitable society for people living with disabilities.

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive; my mother died at 43 and growing up to attain 60, I thank God,” the governor said while appreciating his wife, Dame Edith and their children for the support over the years.