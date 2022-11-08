RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Okowa approves release of N5bn for payment of pension arrears

Pulse Mix

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Monday approved the release of five billion Naira for the payment of pension arrears in the state.

Delta State Governor, ifeanyi okowa. [Ripples]
Delta State Governor, ifeanyi okowa. [Ripples]

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this in a statement in Asaba.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aniagwu at a press briefing on Friday hinted that the state government commits over N1.1 billion monthly to settle pension matters in the state.

The Commissioner also said that the state government was planing to release N10 billion to defray pension arrears, particularly for the Local Government Councils workers in the state.

On the approval of the release of the N5 billion, the commissioner said that the sum of N2.5 billion would be deployed to payment of the state retirees pension arrears.

He said the remaining N2.5 billion was released as grant to Local Government Pensions Bureau for the payment of Local Government and primary school retirees.

Aniagwu said that the gesture was part of the government efforts to ameliorate the plight of the affected senior citizens in the state.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ASUU faults payment of half salaries for October

ASUU faults payment of half salaries for October

Why positive news stories are scarce in Nigeria [Pulse Editors Opinion]

Why positive news stories are scarce in Nigeria [Pulse Editors Opinion]

10 positive news stories in Nigeria this November

10 positive news stories in Nigeria this November

95% votes for Tinubu realisable in Oyo – Folarin

95% votes for Tinubu realisable in Oyo – Folarin

NDLEA uncovers plans to introduce new drug, Fentanyl into Nigerian market

NDLEA uncovers plans to introduce new drug, Fentanyl into Nigerian market

ASUU vs FG: Why Federal Govt won’t pay lecturers full salaries

ASUU vs FG: Why Federal Govt won’t pay lecturers full salaries

Okowa approves release of N5bn for payment of pension arrears

Okowa approves release of N5bn for payment of pension arrears

Obi explains why he’s different from other politicians who jump parties

Obi explains why he’s different from other politicians who jump parties

2023: Tinubu promises to establish national agricultural commodity directorate

2023: Tinubu promises to establish national agricultural commodity directorate

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Amanda Azubuike.

Nigerian woman promoted to General in U.S. Army

FRSC warns Nigerians to avoid these models of Lexus vehicles

FRSC warns Nigerians to avoid these models of Lexus vehicles

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking. (Channels)

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking

Atiku Abubakar [Twitter/@chosensomto]

Logistics firm accuses Atiku of owing $5.9m US visa processing fee