Okowa also approved the appointments of Olorugun David Edevbie as Chief of Staff and Funkekeme Solomon as Senior Political Adviser.

The governor, in the statement by the permanent secretary, Government House, Edwin Ogidi-Gbegbaje, said that the appointments takes immediate effect.

The statement added that all appointees would be sworn in on Monday June 3, 2019.

The ceremony would take place at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba at 11.00am.

Okowa was sworn in for a second term in office on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, after the Independent National Electoral Commission declared him winner of the governorship election in the state.