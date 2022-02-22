RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Okorocha’s arraignment stalled over non-service of court documents

The arraignment of a former Governor of Imo, Sen. Rochas Okorocha, was, on Tuesday, stalled at the Federal High Court Abuja.

Rochas Okorocha (GuardianNG)
The planned arraignment before Justice Inyang Ekwo could not proceed over the inability of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to serve Okorocha, who is the 1st defendant in the 17-count charge.

When the matter was called, all the other defendants were present in court except the former governor.

However, counsel for the EFCC, Cosmas Ugwu, informed that the 1st defendant (Okorocha) was not in court because he had not been served with the charge.

“My Lord, the matter would have been for arraignment of the defendants but the 1st defendant is not in court.

“Effecting service on him has been difficult, but we have served all other defendants,” he said

Ugwu pleaded for more time to enable him effect the service on the senator, who currently represent Imo West Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Justice Ekwo adjourned the matter until March 28, by 12noon, for arraignment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okorocha was expected to be arraigned by the anti-graft agency on a 17-count

Okorocha was governor of Imo from 2011 to 2019.

According to the anti graft agency, Senator Okorocha, who is believed to be having a running battle with Governor Hope Uzodimma is being charged to court over allegations bordering on conspiracy with his cronies, including a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and five companies, to fritter the sum of N2.9 billion public funds belonging to the Imo government.

Others to be arraigned, alongside Okorocha, are Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.

