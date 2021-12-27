'Enough is enough,' Okorocha unhappy with son-in-law Uche Nwosu's church arrest

Nwosu was arrested by police officers during a service for his mother's burial at St Peter’s Anglican Church in Umunwokwe, Eziama-Obaire Nkwerre local government area of Imo on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

Eyewitnesses reported that gunshots were fired inside the church and that officers were initially thought to be kidnappers.

Okorocha said in an interview with Channels TV that members of his family were also assaulted by the operatives whom he accused of extreme high-handedness.

Pulse Nigeria

The former governor has been involved in a bitter rivalry with his successor before he even left office, and was himself arrested earlier this year.

He said his son-in-law's arrest was politically-motivated and has no substance to it other than Uzodinma continuing the vendetta against members of his family.

"The security agencies and Presidency must look into what is happening in Imo State vis-à-vis as it relates the government of Imo State and my family.

"This family has gone through a lot of insult and humiliation, threat to life from the government of Imo State," he said.

Okorocha said he's surprised the arrest appears to have been ordered by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, whom he said must have been massively misinformed to approve such an action.

The 59-year-old cautioned the IGP and the President Muhammadu Buhari administration not to get dragged into the mess.

He said Nwosu's arrest was 'one too many' and that Governor Uzodinma must be called to order to stop further attacks on his family.

"The governor of Imo State is enough embarrassment to this nation and democracy and must never be allowed anymore to continue to have his way on some of these his wicked acts," he said.

Nwosu was released from custody on Sunday, but it's still unclear why he was arrested.

He said in a statement on Monday, December 27 that he had not received a formal invitation from authorities before his arrest.

The Imo State government on Sunday denied having anything to do with the incident and slammed Okorocha for politicising the situation.