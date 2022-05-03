RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Okorocha tried to join us many times, but we rejected him -IPOB

Bayo Wahab

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that the former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, tried to join the group many times, but its leadership rejected the ex-governor.

Former Governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha.
In the statement, the group warned Okorocha to stop using them for politics, adding that doing so would lead him to “political destruction”.

IPOB also alleged that Okorochas and his cohorts are behind the numerous attacks, killings, and abductions going on in Imo State.

The group said, “Okorocha has tried so many times to be part and parcel of IPOB to decide the way forward in the movement but IPOB leadership refused to accept him. Okorocha and his likes will be there watching IPOB actualise Biafra freedom and independence from the oppressive Nigeria state.

“His recent ranting against IPOB will lead him to destruction. IPOB has never seen him as a threat to the liberation of Biafra as being championed by the group.

“It only showed that he is speaking the minds of his masters in Abuja who advised him to siphon Imo State funds with his family especially his son in-law, Uche Nwosu.”

IPOB also claimed that the ex-governor created the “criminal gangs” in order to counter the “criminal gangs” of the current Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma in order to prevent his properties from being seized.

Bayo Wahab

