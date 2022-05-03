Okorocha tried to join us many times, but we rejected him -IPOB

IPOB also alleged that Okorochas and his cohorts are behind the numerous attacks, killings, and abductions going on in Imo State.

The group said, “Okorocha has tried so many times to be part and parcel of IPOB to decide the way forward in the movement but IPOB leadership refused to accept him. Okorocha and his likes will be there watching IPOB actualise Biafra freedom and independence from the oppressive Nigeria state.

“His recent ranting against IPOB will lead him to destruction. IPOB has never seen him as a threat to the liberation of Biafra as being championed by the group.

“It only showed that he is speaking the minds of his masters in Abuja who advised him to siphon Imo State funds with his family especially his son in-law, Uche Nwosu.”