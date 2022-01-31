Okorocha says there’s nothing like police brutality in Nigeria

The former governor of Imo state said this while speaking at a world press conference where he declared his ambition to run for president in 2023, on Monday, January 31, 2022.

He said what Nigerians regard as police brutality is a situation of youths brutalising youths.

He said the officers accused of brutality are also young persons adding that their actions were out of frustration.

Okorocha said, “Someone asked me, ‘what will you do about #EndSARS, about policy brutality?’ I said to him, there is nothing like police brutality; what we have are youths brutalising youths out of frustration. The policeman that brutalised his brother on the street did so not because he’s a police; he did so because he’s a young man frustrated.”

The ex-governor said if elected, the youths will be the bedrock of the country’s economy, under his government.