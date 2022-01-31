RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Okorocha says there’s nothing like police brutality in Nigeria

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Okorocha says what Nigerians regard as police brutality is a situation of youths brutalising youths.

Former Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha.
Former Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha.

Presidential hopeful, Senator Rochas Okorocha says police brutality does not exist in Nigeria.

Recommended articles

The former governor of Imo state said this while speaking at a world press conference where he declared his ambition to run for president in 2023, on Monday, January 31, 2022.

He said what Nigerians regard as police brutality is a situation of youths brutalising youths.

He said the officers accused of brutality are also young persons adding that their actions were out of frustration.

Okorocha said, “Someone asked me, ‘what will you do about #EndSARS, about policy brutality?’ I said to him, there is nothing like police brutality; what we have are youths brutalising youths out of frustration. The policeman that brutalised his brother on the street did so not because he’s a police; he did so because he’s a young man frustrated.”

The ex-governor said if elected, the youths will be the bedrock of the country’s economy, under his government.

Okorocha added that he would ensure the youths are self-employed.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Okorocha says there’s nothing like police brutality in Nigeria

Okorocha says there’s nothing like police brutality in Nigeria

JAMB adjusts 2022 examination timelines

JAMB adjusts 2022 examination timelines

NAFDAC calls for more support for herbal medicine development

NAFDAC calls for more support for herbal medicine development

Akwa Ibom 2023: Gov Emmanuel chooses his Commissioner, Eno as successor

Akwa Ibom 2023: Gov Emmanuel chooses his Commissioner, Eno as successor

COVID-19: NCDC registers 22 additional infections

COVID-19: NCDC registers 22 additional infections

JAMB introduces 2 additional subjects to UTME

JAMB introduces 2 additional subjects to UTME

JAMB spokesperson sues broadcaster for insinuating his PhD certificate was forged

JAMB spokesperson sues broadcaster for insinuating his PhD certificate was forged

Nigerians' #reformIELTSpolicy petition: fact-checking and UK's response

Nigerians' #reformIELTSpolicy petition: fact-checking and UK's response

Civil society organizations, with CDC, bemoans grammatically-flawed and protracted electoral bill

Civil society organizations, with CDC, bemoans grammatically-flawed and protracted electoral bill

Trending

Chicago State University confirms Tinubu graduated from the school

APC leader, Bola Tinubu

JAMB announces date for 2022 UTME, DE registration

The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede (Eagle online)

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan. [NLCHeadquarters]

Presidency mocks Gov Ortom over unpaid salaries and pensions in Benue

Governor Samuel Ortom