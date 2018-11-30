Okorocha says Nigeria must declare itself a nation at war

news

Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, has urged the Federal Goverment to declare Nigeria as a nation at war amid a resurgence of the activities of terrorist group, Boko Haram.

While speaking at the Government House in Owerri, Imo State capital, on Thursday, November 29, 2018, the governor said the recent loss of soldiers to the terrorist group in Borno State is worrisome to the nation.

He said, "A nation has to be in a serious war to lose 10 soldiers, not to talk about 40 soldiers. So Nigeria must declare itself as a nation at war.

"What I think is happening in the North-East is what was happening here in Imo State when I came in 2011. Owerri was notorious for kidnapping and we were number one state for kidnapping when I came in to the extent that by 5:30 or 6pm everybody had gone home for fear of being kidnapped. But we tackled it and overcame."

Okorocha's comment comes 12 days after terrorists belonging to Boko Haram faction, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), overran the 157 Task Force Battalion in Metele village in Guzamala local government area of Borno during an attack on November 18.

Even though many reports indicated that over 100 soldiers were killed in the attack with many others missing, the Army disclosed in a statement on Wednesday, November 28, that 23 soldiers were killed with 31 others injured.

The statement also revealed that terrorists staged a series of attacks on Nigerian troops between November 2 and November 17. The attacks took place in Kukawa, Ngoshe, Kareto and Gajiram, all in Borno, but were 'successfully repelled' by troops who killed 'several members' of the terrorist group. However, 16 soldiers were killed in the attacks while 12 were injured.

The Army also noted that despite systematically degrading Boko Haram in the past three years, the terrorists are staging a resurgence with daring moves that include the increased use of drones against troops' defensive positions and infusion of foreign fighters in their ranks.

Eliminate Boko Haram 'from face of the earth'

President Muhammadu Buhari was in Maiduguri, Borno on Wednesday to declare open the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Annual Conference as the guest of honour.

While delivering his speech, the president charged the military's leadership to ensure that their plans and programmes meet the nation's security challenges. He also urged the Army to remain committed to defeating Boko Haram.

"I want to encourage our troops not to be distracted by whatever speculations but remain focused and committed to the task of eliminating Boko Haram from the face of the earth," he said.

He said security remains one of the cardinal objectives of his administration and promised that no effort will be spared to support troops, including reviewing their welfare package.

"I want to assure you that, as your commander in chief, I will do everything within my powers to continue empowering you by providing all the necessary equipment for you to prevail on the field.

"I also want you to be aware that I'm currently looking into measures to improve your entitlements and welfare generally," he said.