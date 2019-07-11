The immediate past governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha has denied he claim by his successor, Emeka Ihedioha that he operated 250 bank accounts when he was governor of the state.

Denying the allegation in a statement through his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, in Owerri, Okorocha challenged Ihedioha to publish the details of the bank accounts.

The former governor, who is now a senator representing Imo West in the Senate said that he managed the accounts of the state prudently.

The statement said that there was no truth in the allegation that he handed over N32b judgment debt to Ihedioha.

“They are doing all these to discredit the former governor’s achievements but they can’t.

“The governor can’t just make an allegation, his words should be backed with facts. We, therefore, challenge the state government to make public the details of the so-called 250 bank accounts operated by former governor Rochas Okorocha.”

Earlier, Governor Ihedioha accused his predecessor of destroying the state before running to the senate.

Ihedioha said when he took over from Okorocha as Governor of Imo State in May of 2019, he met an abandoned and neglected state secretariat powered by different hues and contraptions of small generators, popularly referred to as ‘I better pass my neighbour’ in Nigeria.

Ihedioha made the revelation during an interactive session with online journalists in his residence in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

“I didn’t understand the depth of the rot Okorocha left behind until I assumed office. There were only 4 cars left in government house when I visited the place to start work. Two of these cars had faulty air-conditioning systems. I met a state that was very much run down.

“When I visited the state secretariat, I saw different types of ‘I better pass my neighbor generators’ chained together. There had been no public power supply at the state secretariat for 8 years. Everywhere was leaking. But my predecessor was always on AIT and ChannelsTV saying he was performing. It is the height of wickedness!”, Ihedioha lamented.

The governor also alleged that Okorocha had sold state assets to himself, family and cronies during his 8-year stint as Imo governor.