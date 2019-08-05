Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Durumi camp, Abuja, have expressed displeasure over what they described as “total neglect and abandonment” by government and authorities in charge of their welfare.

This is just as the Rochas Foundation visited the IDPs and provided succour in food and other supplies.

The inhabitants of Durumi IDP camp alerted that the federal government and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) officials responsible for their welfare have disappeared, leaving them to wallow in lack of care and food.

One of the IDPs simply identified as Maria said “it's sad that as IDPs, we have been neglected by the authorities. For sometime now, food and other supplies have not gotten to us. We have endured the situation caused by the insecurity that made us flee from our ancestral homes.”

The IDPs were however grateful to the Rochas Foundation for giving what they described as a “timely and impactful” gesture to them.

Two inhabitants of the camp, Salamatu and Dahiru were full of gratitude to the Foundation for its assistance.

The Rochas Foundation during the visit promised to build a school facility within the camp.

The school project in Durumi camp according to the officials of the foundation, is in furtherance of the 11 schools it has built under its READ programme, set up to provide qualitative and free education for indigent students in making them responsible leaders of tomorrow.