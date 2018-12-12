Okorocha mourns Ikedife, former President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo

news

Gov Rochas Okorocha of Imo says the death of the former President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Dozie Ikedife was a great loss to the entire nation.

The governor, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo in Owerri on Wednesday, described him as a `selfless leader’ who made sacrifices in the overall interest of Ndi-Igbo and Nigeria as a nation.

Okorocha recalled that as the president-general of Ohanaeze, Ikedife demonstrated high dose of exemplary leadership qualities to the acknowledgement and delight of both Igbos and non Igbos alike.

The governor regretted that Ikedife’s death came at a time his wisdom and wealth of experience both as a leader and as a good Christian were mostly needed.

He extended his condolences to the President of Ohanaeze, Chief Nnia Nwodo and his team, and the family of the deceased.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ikedife died late Tuesday evening in his home in Nnewi, Anambra at the age of 86.