Okorocha loses N8m as court voids suspension of 5 Imo lawmakers

An Imo State High court has declared the suspension of five Imo state House of Assembly lawmakers null and void.

The presiding judge, Justice Goddy Anunihu, described the processes that led to the indefinite suspension of the five lawmakers as "putting the horse before the cart". He also awarded N8m against the defendants.

The affected lawmakers, Chiiji Collins, Israel Nnataraoye, Nkenna Nzerue, Uche Oguwuike and Donatus Onuigwe were suspended in July by their colleagues for what the Speaker described as "un-parliamentary conduct".

The lawmakers were suspended during the crisis surrounding the impeachment of the state's deputy governor, Eze Madumere.

The presiding judge faulted the setting-up of an investigation team to look into the allegations against the now reinstated lawmakers.

Anunihu said that based on the evidence before him, the panel was set up even before the "purported indefinite suspension".

Okorocha vs Madumere

Madumere was impeached by the Imo House of Assembly on July 30, 2018 for gross misconduct and abandonment of the duties of his office.

The Imo House of Assembly Speaker, Acho Ihim, had said the decision was taken after careful consideration of a report from a panel constituted by the state's Chief Judge, Justice Paschal Nnadi.

Court faults Madumere's impeachment

Owerri High Court had declared the impeachment of Eze Madumere as the Deputy Governor of Imo State as "invalid and of no legal effect".

Justice Benjamin Iheka handed the ruling on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, adding an extra edge to the power tussle in state's Government House as Governor Rochas Okorocha attempts to get rid of his deputy.