Former Imo State governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has been invited for questioning by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The serving lawmaker was in custody on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 over corruption allegations that have been circling him since the end of his eight-year tenure two years ago.

Specific details of the allegations are currently unavailable as the EFCC is yet to make an official statement.

Okorocha was also briefly in Police custody weeks ago for forceful entry into a property confiscated by the Imo government currently led by his rival, Governor Hope Uzodinma.

The lawmaker has on numerous occasions accused the incumbent governor of trying to damage his reputation.

