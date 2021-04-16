Okorocha returns home from EFCC custody

The senator who represents Imo West in the upper legislative chamber, was invited for interrogation by the EFCC on April 13, 2021.

A former governor of Imo State, Okorocha has been accused of corruption by his successor Hope Uzodinma.

Uzodinma got Okorocha arrested and embarrassed in February, after the latter unsealed an estate that had been sealed by the state government.

Okorocha's spokesperson, Sam Onwuemeodo, announced late Thursday, April 15, that the former Imo governor, has now left EFCC custody.

“We didn’t bother about whether he spent 24 hours or 48 hours at the commission’s office," Onwuemeodo said.

"We were only keen on his having the needed opportunity to address the allegations contained in the avalanche of petitions written by the Imo State Government, against the former governor.

“Remember also, that we had alluded that EFCC was not a slaughterhouse, but a responsible institution, established for the good of the nation and her people.

"And Okorocha being in his house today, only confirmed our hypothesis that, indeed, the commission’s office is not an abattoir,” he added.