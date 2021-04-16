RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Okorocha returns home from EFCC custody

The former governor will continue to cooperate with the EFCC because his hands are clean, his aides say.

Sen Rochas Okorocha has been labelled corrupt by successor Hope Uzodinma (Channels)

Senator Rochas Okorocha has left the Abuja office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The senator who represents Imo West in the upper legislative chamber, was invited for interrogation by the EFCC on April 13, 2021.

A former governor of Imo State, Okorocha has been accused of corruption by his successor Hope Uzodinma.

Uzodinma got Okorocha arrested and embarrassed in February, after the latter unsealed an estate that had been sealed by the state government.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo (TheCable)
Okorocha's spokesperson, Sam Onwuemeodo, announced late Thursday, April 15, that the former Imo governor, has now left EFCC custody.

“We didn’t bother about whether he spent 24 hours or 48 hours at the commission’s office," Onwuemeodo said.

Okorocha addresses the press in 2019 (Punch)
"We were only keen on his having the needed opportunity to address the allegations contained in the avalanche of petitions written by the Imo State Government, against the former governor.

“Remember also, that we had alluded that EFCC was not a slaughterhouse, but a responsible institution, established for the good of the nation and her people.

"And Okorocha being in his house today, only confirmed our hypothesis that, indeed, the commission’s office is not an abattoir,” he added.

Among other allegations, Okorocha is accused of channeling state funds to erect luxury estates and property in his family's name.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

