As Muslims in Nigeria join other Muslims all over the world to celebrate Eid-El-Kabir, the former Governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has called on Nigerians to love and appreciate one another irrespective of their places of birth and their respective religions.

Senator Okorocha also called for prayers for leaders at all levels, noting that with prayers, Nigeria could overcome her challenges and also move faster on the path of progress and development.

He noted that no nation can achieve greatness with high level of intolerance or animosity but can only achieve greatness with Unity of purpose and indeed, by appreciating the endowments of one another.

The ex-governor also wishes President Muhammadu Buhari and all the Muslims in the country a memorable and hitch-free Eid-el-Kabir.

He charged the Muslims across the nation to see the states where they reside as their homes and also see the people there as their own people.