Okorocha challenges IGP to investigate him over insecurity in Imo

The ex-governor challenged the IGP following an allegation levelled against him by his successor, Gov Hope Uzodinma, who accused him of being behind insecurity in Imo.

In a bid to get the security problems in the state addressed, Okorocha had recently asked the senate and other relevant bodies and persons to intervene and find lasting solution to security issues in the state.

Reacting to the allegation by the state government, Okorocha in a statement signed by his Special Adviser (Media), Sam Onwuemeodo said, Governor Uzodinma decided to abuse him instead of commending him for raising the issue at the National Assembly.

The statement reads in part, “One had expected the Imo governor to even Commend Okorocha for drawing the attention of the Red Chamber of the National Assembly to what has been going on in Imo, in terms of Security Challenges.

“Instead of taking that path, the lmo governor decided to take the route of abuses and propaganda against his brother Senator, who had governed the State before him and who is also the Senator of his Zone. He should have collaborated Okorocha’s fresh ideas on the floor of the Senate, on how to solve the Imo Security problem.

“On our part , we had decided , even long before now, not to be joining issues again with the government in Imo, especially with regard to their persistent attacks and porous propaganda against Okorocha, unprovoked and unwarranted.

“Having said all these, it is our candid request, that the Inspector-General of Police and other Concerned Security Agencies, should investigate the Imo governor’s accusation against Okorocha, with the aim of finding out the truth or otherwise of this costly accusation. We would also delight that the outcome of their findings be made public, in due course.”