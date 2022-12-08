Okonjo-Iweala named in Forbes’s 2022 most powerful women in the world

Director-General, World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been named one of Forbes’s World’s 100 Most Powerful Women in 2022.
This would be Okonjo-Iweala’s 6th recognition in her career.
The category: The African leadership person of the year awards are vote-based and reserved yearly for leading Africans who are making positive impacts and promoting a favourable image of the continent.
Okonjo-Iweala polled over 60 percent of the 15,000 votes in the category at the close of the poll on 2nd of December 2022.
Forbes said: “The World Trade Organization head Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (No. 91 of 100) continue to play a crucial role in providing financial assistance and promoting global trade as the threat of a global recession rises.”
Recall: Okonjo-Iweala was recognized by another media platform, Time magazine as one of the world’s most influential people in 2021.
Okonjo-Iweala's response: Reacting, Okonjo-iweala tweeted that she was excited by the awards she had received in her career.
“An honour and a privilege to be part of this list of a very distinguished group of women for the 6th time in my career, Congratulation to my other sisters. Let’s continue to show that good governance, good public policy and a people-centered approach to work matters,” he said.
Finally: Winners for the 11th edition of the award shall be presented with the honour on 16th of February 2023, at a ceremony scheduled to be held in Port Louis, Mauritius.
