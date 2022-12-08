ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Okonjo-Iweala named in Forbes’s 2022 most powerful women in the world

Ima Elijah

This would be Okonjo-Iweala’s 6th recognition in her career.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Director-General, World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been named one of Forbes’s World’s 100 Most Powerful Women in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Forbes is an American business magazine owned by Integrated Whale Media Investments and the Forbes family with a particular focus on business, technology, communications, science, politics, and law.

The category: The African leadership person of the year awards are vote-based and reserved yearly for leading Africans who are making positive impacts and promoting a favourable image of the continent.

Okonjo-Iweala polled over 60 percent of the 15,000 votes in the category at the close of the poll on 2nd of December 2022.

Forbes said: “The World Trade Organization head Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (No. 91 of 100) continue to play a crucial role in providing financial assistance and promoting global trade as the threat of a global recession rises.”

Recall: Okonjo-Iweala was recognized by another media platform, Time magazine as one of the world’s most influential people in 2021.

What you should know: This would be Okonjo-Iweala’s 6th recognition in her career.

Okonjo-Iweala's response: Reacting, Okonjo-iweala tweeted that she was excited by the awards she had received in her career.

“An honour and a privilege to be part of this list of a very distinguished group of women for the 6th time in my career, Congratulation to my other sisters. Let’s continue to show that good governance, good public policy and a people-centered approach to work matters,” he said.

Finally: Winners for the 11th edition of the award shall be presented with the honour on 16th of February 2023, at a ceremony scheduled to be held in Port Louis, Mauritius.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Okonjo-Iweala named in Forbes’s 2022 most powerful women in the world

Okonjo-Iweala named in Forbes’s 2022 most powerful women in the world

Gov. Tambuwal lauds army over civil-military projects

Gov. Tambuwal lauds army over civil-military projects

FG recovers N120b from proceeds of crime

FG recovers N120b from proceeds of crime

Buhari in Bisau, pledges to continue to promote democracy in Africa

Buhari in Bisau, pledges to continue to promote democracy in Africa

Vote en masse for me in 2023, Atiku begs Osun people

Vote en masse for me in 2023, Atiku begs Osun people

Wike donates N200m to FOWOSO

Wike donates N200m to FOWOSO

2023: Why Nigerians should elect Tinubu — Lagos BRT boss

2023: Why Nigerians should elect Tinubu — Lagos BRT boss

Harvesting PVCs details not for malicious reason – INEC

Harvesting PVCs details not for malicious reason – INEC

Nigerian Army provides free medicare to 1,121 residents in Enugu LG

Nigerian Army provides free medicare to 1,121 residents in Enugu LG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tinubu's valid American visa surfaces amid denial rumours. [Twitter:FestusKeyamo]

Tinubu's valid American visa surfaces amid denial rumours

IPOB supporters [AFP]

BREAKING: FG arrests IPOB’s key commanders – FG

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). [Twitter/@BiafraStar]

I'm coming home soon, Nnamdi Kanu assures followers

President Muhammadu Buhari with Governors of Akwa Ibom state, Emmanuel Udom and Delta state's, Patrick Okowa. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

BREAKING: Akwa Ibom, Delta get largest share of Niger Delta oil refunds