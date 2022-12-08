Okonjo-Iweala named in Forbes’s 2022 most powerful women in the world

Forbes is an American business magazine owned by Integrated Whale Media Investments and the Forbes family with a particular focus on business, technology, communications, science, politics, and law.

The category: The African leadership person of the year awards are vote-based and reserved yearly for leading Africans who are making positive impacts and promoting a favourable image of the continent.

Okonjo-Iweala polled over 60 percent of the 15,000 votes in the category at the close of the poll on 2nd of December 2022.

Forbes said: “The World Trade Organization head Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (No. 91 of 100) continue to play a crucial role in providing financial assistance and promoting global trade as the threat of a global recession rises.”

Recall: Okonjo-Iweala was recognized by another media platform, Time magazine as one of the world’s most influential people in 2021.

What you should know: This would be Okonjo-Iweala’s 6th recognition in her career.

Okonjo-Iweala's response: Reacting, Okonjo-iweala tweeted that she was excited by the awards she had received in her career.

“An honour and a privilege to be part of this list of a very distinguished group of women for the 6th time in my career, Congratulation to my other sisters. Let’s continue to show that good governance, good public policy and a people-centered approach to work matters,” he said.