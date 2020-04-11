Former Finance Minister, Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been named a member of the External Advisory Group constituted by the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ms Kristalina Georgieva

Okonjo-Iweala is expected to serve as one of the IMF chief’s special advisers that would provide insights to enhance the fund’s ability to serve its membership.

According to Premium Times, the advisory group consists mainly of high-level technocrats and policy experts with private sector experience.

The group which was inaugurated on Friday, April 10, 2020, in Washington DC is also expected to provide perspectives from around the globe on key developments and policy issues.

Speaking during the inauguration of the group on Friday, IMF boss, Georgieva said the IMF needs the input and expertise of eminent individuals with high-level policy, market, and private sector experience.

“Even before the spread of Covid-19 and the dramatic health, economic, and financial disruptions it has brought, IMF members confronted a rapidly evolving world and complex policy issues.

“To serve our membership well in this context, we need top-notch input and expertise from the widest range of sources, inside and outside the Fund.

“Toward this end, I am proud that an exceptional and diverse group of eminent individuals with high-level policy, market, and private sector experience has agreed to serve on my External Advisory Group.

“Today, we had a dynamic discussion to gain their insights, and to receive informal reactions to our ideas and approaches,”