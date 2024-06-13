ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Okoli's trial on Erisco Foods criticism delayed, judge on official duty

News Agency Of Nigeria

The trial is subsequently fixed for June 19 on the council agreement.

Okoli's trial on Erisco Foods criticism delayed, judge on official duty [Channels Television]
Okoli's trial on Erisco Foods criticism delayed, judge on official duty [Channels Television]

Recommended articles

The matter, fixed for trial, could not proceed because the trial judge, Justice Peter Lifu, went on an official assignment. Although Justice Lifu sat today, he however rose after taking some cases to attend a conference. The trial was subsequently fixed for June 19 on the council agreement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okoli was, on May 31, admitted to ₦5million bail with two sureties after spending a few days in a correctional centre following her arraignment on two counts on May 28.

NAN reports that Okoli is being charged over her online commentary on Erisco Foods Limited’s tomato paste which the police alleged violated the Cybercrime Act of 2015. She pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police had alleged that initial investigations revealed significant evidence suggesting Okoli’s involvement in breaking existing laws, especially concerning the appropriate use of cyberspace.

On September 17, 2023, Okoli shared a Facebook post stating that she purchased Nagiko Tomato Mix from Erisco Foods, the day before and found it utterly sugary. She mentioned that she normally buys Gino or Sonia brands, but they were out of stock.

Her post generated reactions and forced the management of the company to involve the police through a petition to the I-G.

The controversy also prompted scrutiny of the product’s registration, prompting the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to inspect the Erisco Foods’ Nagiko Tomato Mix’s registration in 2021.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Army troops destroy 43 illegal refining sites, arrest 32 oil thieves

Army troops destroy 43 illegal refining sites, arrest 32 oil thieves

Legislation under Speaker Abbas aligns with democratic tenets - CSOs

Legislation under Speaker Abbas aligns with democratic tenets - CSOs

Kano Police ban Durbar celebrations for Eid-el-Kabir amid security concerns

Kano Police ban Durbar celebrations for Eid-el-Kabir amid security concerns

Nigeria’s creative industry a goldmine - Lai Mohammed

Nigeria’s creative industry a goldmine - Lai Mohammed

Okoli's trial on Erisco Foods criticism delayed, judge on official duty

Okoli's trial on Erisco Foods criticism delayed, judge on official duty

Tinubu set to receive bill proposing return to regional govt on Friday

Tinubu set to receive bill proposing return to regional govt on Friday

UK-based Imo group sponsors 125 students for 2024 Junior WAEC exams

UK-based Imo group sponsors 125 students for 2024 Junior WAEC exams

FCCPC warns traders against selling contaminated foods, vows to punish offenders

FCCPC warns traders against selling contaminated foods, vows to punish offenders

In 72 hours, Lagos State battles cholera outbreak, 60 hospitalised, 5 dead

In 72 hours, Lagos State battles cholera outbreak, 60 hospitalised, 5 dead

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The governor emphasised the urgency of the operation due to the increasing number of mentally challenged persons causing disturbances within the city [Premium Times Nigeria]

Gov Otu evacuates 'Mad People' from Calabar streets for treatment, rehabilitation

Image illustration of a internet fraudster

Internet fraudster confesses to stealing car worth ₦30m from Lagos dealer

The Azare community in Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State [NAN]

Bauchi community to vigorously prosecute tree-felling offenders in the State

The CBN frowns at spraying of naira notes.

Spraying naira doesn't negatively affect economy - Lawyer urges CBN to amend Act