Okei-Odumakin urges investigation into alleged death of girl at Lagos rally

The police command in Lagos State had in a statement said that the girl was not killed by stray bullet as alleged by the agitators as no live bullet was fired at the scene.

Okei-Odumakin, President of Campaign for Democracy, in a statement in Lagos on Sunday, also called for the unconditional release of all those arrested at the Lagos rally on Saturday.

“We are a country under law and fundamental rights must be respected. The Constitution that gives government its powers also accords the people their rights and privileges.

“It is not acceptable for government to claim its own powers under the Constitution while abridging those of the people freely given under the same constitution,” she said.

The human rights campaigner, however, urged Nigerians to desist from destroying public facilities, but rather support law enforcement officers in carrying out their legitimate duties.

Okei-Odumakin advised government to focus its attention on combating insurgency ravaging the country while appealing to citizens to stop the wanton destruction of lives and property.

“He who comes to equity must come with clean hands, therefore, we must support our law enforcement in carrying out their legitimate duties and not destroy their lives and property.

“They have families too and are entitled to dignity and decency that we all seek.

“Citizens should desist from wanton destruction of police stations, INEC, offices and prisons.

“Also, every law enforcement that carry out extra judicial killings should be brought to book accordingly,” she said.

Odumakin urged the Federal Government to rededicate itself to respecting the fundamental rights of the people as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution which it swore to protect.

Speaking on the amendment on the Electoral Act, she urged government to make electronic transmission a mandatory requirement and not discretionary.

Odumakin said that Section 50(2) of the intended amendment must be couched properly, adding that sanctity of the people’s vote was the highest expression of democratic norms.

“This is my first birthday without my friend, comrade, soulmate and husband, Yinka.

“Therefore, I will immerse myself in his ideals which are Justice, Fairness and Equity,” she said.