The government of Kwara State has announced that Okada operators in the state will start paying road tax.

The government made this know in a statement on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

In the statement, the State Commissioner for Works, Suleiman Rotimi said all factions of Okada operators in the state will begin to wear a single uniform.

He said the uniform is necessary to beef up security and screen out unscrupulous elements who use Okada to perpetrate criminal acts.

Rotimi also said the state government will introduce cards with barcodes for riders.

“The commissioner mentioned that as part of the strategy to improve security, a censor of all Okada riders would be conducted and population of registered Okada riders would be ascertained.

“Equally, the commissioner stresses the need for road tax payment and urged the riders to fashion out a realistic amount and mode of collection,” the statement reads in part.

Responding to the development, the President of the Joint Okada Union, Mr Ajewole Gabriel said the union members are ready to abide by the road tax, single uniform and ID cards with bar codes.