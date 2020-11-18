Riders of commercial motorbikes in Lagos, who are popularly referred to as Okada riders, are fighting back in the most bestial way imaginable, after the Lagos State government restricted their operations to inner city roads and streets in February.

On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, Okada riders who operate around the Ikeja-Along bus terminal on the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway, resisted attempts by personnel of the Lagos State task force to impound their bikes.

The bikers regrouped and enlisted the services of social miscreants who are referred to as 'area boys, and chased the task force officers into their vans.

In viral social media footage, scores of Okada riders can be seen chasing the security operatives while spewing invectives, as the task force officers retreat to their operational vehicles and zoom off from the scene and out of sight.

Other reports say the thugs and bikers erected bonfires on the busy expressway, a scenario that has prevented motorists and mass transit buses from using the stretch of road.

Eyewitnesses say chaos has since engulfed the area and traffic has built up on the road and on adjoining roads.

It is the second time in a week that commercial motorcyclists have fought back task force personnel intent on enforcing the Lagos State Traffic Law of 2012--which bans the chaotic operations of commercial motorcyclists on major roads and busy expressways.

On Tuesday, November 17, law enforcement agents clashed with Okada riders and thugs in the 2nd Rainbow area, along the Apapa-Oshodi expressway.

Task force officers say they impounded over 70 commercial motorcycles on the day.

The unrest spilled into neighboring communities like Festac town and Orile.

Okada returns

Okada riders in Lagos have been making a gradual return to busy expressways and major roads, even though there is a subsisting order outlawing their operations in most of the city.

In recent times, Pulse has seen hordes of ubiquitous commercial motorcyclists going about their businesses as usual, in almost every area of Lagos, with not a security personnel in sight to stop them.

The commercial motor-bikers also drive against traffic at break-neck speed on busy expressways, endangering the lives of motorists and pedestrians alike.

Nigeria's commercial capital city of Lagos has slid into lawlessness and anarchy in the wake of the #EndSARS protests that engulfed the city and most of Nigeria in October.