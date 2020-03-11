The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, made this known while addressing State House Correspondents after the Security Council Meeting on Wednesday at State House, Marina.

Omotoso said that government would be rolling out 14-Seater and 18-Seater buses that would convey residents to their different destinations.

He said that the Security Council Meeting reviewed the enforcement of Okada and Keke restriction in six local government areas.

“All in all, we commend Lagosians for staying firm behind the government and for enduring the little pains that the restrictions in some of the areas brought.

“We are using this opportunity to tell Lagosians that in the coming days, the palliatives that the government has promised will actually come.

“Around April, some of these vehicles – 14-Seater, 18-Seater buses – are going to come in,” the commissioner said.

According to him, the enforcement on Okada ban is going to be reinforced in so many ways, as the restriction is going to be maintained.

“So there is not going to be a drawback or a pullback in the enforcement. We appeal to you to stop patronising them (commercial motorcycle riders) because the order was made in the interest of security of lives and safety of the people,” he said.

Omotoso called on Lagosians to continue to support the government in its efforts to do its best to give them a secure environment in which businesses could thrive, and everybody could go about their duties without any fear of being harassed or intimidated by any person.

He said that the issue of the red-line and blue-line on the rail project was discussed and the groundbreaking ceremony was going to be on March 25.

The commissioner said that the government put the interests of Lagosians at heart and on the front burner at all times.