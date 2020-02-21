The state Commissioner for Works, Mr Suleiman Rotimi, made this known on Thursday in Ilorin during a meeting with commercial motorcycle operators better known as “Okada” riders in the state.

Rotimi said that the measure became necessary sequel to the influx of motorcyclists from other states into Ilorin and other towns.

He said that part of the security strategies adopted was the introduction of new single uniforms, IDs with barcodes and stickers to enhance easy identification and planning.

Rotimi listed other security measures to include census and registration of commercial motorcycle operators to ascertain their population in the state.

The Commissioner stressed the need for prompt payment of road tax and urged the riders to fashion out a realistic amount and mode of collection.

He reiterated government commitment to collaborate with financial institutions to facilitate social investment scheme in form of loans that would further boost transport services in the state.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr Yusuf Manjo, commended the joint motorcycle union for accepting the proposal for introduction of a single uniform, stickers, IDs/bar codes.

Manjo assured that necessary mechanism would be set in motion to make the proposal a reality within the shortest possible time.

He urged them to embrace the proposed road tax as highlighted by the commissioner, which he described as a statutory payment meant to be collected from the riders by the state government

Responding, the President of Joint Motorcycle Riders Union, Mr Gabriel Ajewole thanked the commissioner for the warm reception and listening ear accorded them.

Ajewole expressed the union’s readiness to abide by the single uniform and road tax payment proposed for the riders in the state.

He also advocated measures to check the influx of illegal motorcycle operators in Tanke Oke-Odo and other areas to forestall security breaches in the State.