A couple of days after the Lagos state government banned commercial motorcycle (Okada) and tricycle (Keke Napep) riders from operating in the state, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, suspended the registration of new Okada riders.

The Osun government, under the leadership of Oyetola, ordered the state Department of Transportation, to not register new Okada riders in order to curb invasion from neighbouring states.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the governor, Engineer Toke Olaniyan, says Osun's move to suspend the registration is to check invasion of Okada riders particularly from Lagos.

Despite the action taken against Okada operations in Lagos so far, the operators have remained undaunted. [The Eagle]

Olaniyan's statement reads, ”At this moment we have issued a statement to stop further registration for fresh okada riders and operators.

“We want all persons to be observant and vigilant."

The Osun government, however, urged residents to report any strange motorcycle operator to security agents.

Recall that on Monday, January 27, 2020, the Lagos government announced a ban on the activities of Okada and Keke Napeps in some Local Government Areas like Apapa, Lagos Mainland, Surulere, Eti Osa, Lagos Island, Ikeja effective from February 1, 2020.

This also affects Gokada, Oride and other ride hailing companies.