Many residents of Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital, have taken to social media platform Twitter, to express their opinions since the state government effected a ban on commercial motorcycles and tricycles.

On Monday, January 27, 2020, the Lagos government announced a ban on the activities of Okada and Keke Napeps in some Local Government Areas like Apapa, Lagos Mainland, Surulere, Eti Osa, Lagos Island, Ikeja effective from February 1, 2020.

Following the ban, Pulse gathered that while some residents were stranded at bus-stops on Monday, February 3, 2020, others resorted to trekking several kilometers to their destinations.

The reactions