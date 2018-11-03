Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Ojukwu’s first son, Debe reported dead

Ojukwu’s first son, Debe reported dead

Chief Debe died at a private hospital in Lagos state on Friday, November 2, 2018.

  • Published:
Chief Debe Sylvester Ojukwu, the first son of late Biafran warlord, Chukwuemeka Odumekwu Ojukwu is dead play

Chief Debe Sylvester Ojukwu, the first son of late Biafran warlord, Chukwuemeka Odumekwu Ojukwu

(The Nation)

Chief Debe Sylvester Ojukwu, the first son of late Biafran warlord, Chukwuemeka Odumekwu Ojukwu,  is dead.

According to Vanguard, his death was confirmed by a member of the family.

The Daily also said that Chief Debe died at a private hospital in Lagos state on Friday, November 2, 2018.

Bianca Ojukwu speaks

The late Biafran warlord’s widow, Bianca Ojukwu, when contacted by Punch, said she cannot confirm the reports.

ALSO READ: Ojukwu On Biafra: "It'd be a mistake to provoke another civil war

She said “According to our tradition, it is not my role to make such announcements. We have elders in the family, who have such duties and functions. It’s not part of my duties.”

Chief Debe Sylvester Ojukwu died at the age of 62.

More details later.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Canada adopts new immigration policy that spells trouble for Nigerian...bullet
2 Buhari comments on Kemi Adeosun's NYSC forgery scandalbullet
3 All you need to know about Nigeria's latest Minimum Wage controversybullet

Related Articles

20 Indian doctors in Awka on medical mission
Biafran leader calls Nnamdi Kanu a fraud and conman who is only looking for money
NHRC Commission seeks reduction of inmates’ death sentences to life imprisonment
Saraki Court stops Senate President from declaring Akpabio's seat vacant
Essence of Presidential Panel on SARS is to unravel truth — Ojukwu
Ochanya’s rape case won’t be swept under the carpet, says Ortom

Local

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed
Past government abandoned 800 containers of power equipment - Information Minister
Electricity metres - Photo for illustrative purpose.
Power supply: Ogunlewe calls for decentralisation of electricity generation
FRSC records less deaths, more accidents
FRSC denies alleged extortion over New Number Plates
NUC wants to make ICT training compulsory for university undergraduates
JAMB conducts recruitment exams for FRSC candidate
X
Advertisement