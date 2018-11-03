Ojukwu’s first son, Debe reported dead

Chief Debe died at a private hospital in Lagos state on Friday, November 2, 2018.
According to Vanguard, his death was confirmed by a member of the family.
The late Biafran warlord’s widow, Bianca Ojukwu, when contacted by Punch, said she cannot confirm the reports.
She said “According to our tradition, it is not my role to make such announcements. We have elders in the family, who have such duties and functions. It’s not part of my duties.”
Chief Debe Sylvester Ojukwu died at the age of 62.
