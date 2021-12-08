Ojodu council chairman confirms truck accident killed 2 students

The truck rammed into students who were on their way home at Grammar School Bus Stop along Ogunnusi Road, sparking outrage.

Reports shared widely online had speculated that at least 17 students were killed in the accident, but Police authorities said early on Wednesday, December 8 that two were killed, and 12 injured.

Odunmbaku in a statement on Wednesday afternoon identified the deceased students as Adedoyin Adebayo and Akpolebi Israel.

He said the injured students received medical attention at four surrounding facilities and are in stable conditions.

"While I give assurances that justice will be done, we have also commenced proper examination and analysis of the survivors," the official said.

The scene of the accident swiftly turned chaotic on Tuesday when a mob gathered to burn the truck, and attack emergency response teams.

It was reported that the accident had happened because the truck was being chased by Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) and officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), an allegation already denied by senior officials.

A VIO vehicle was vandalised, and angry protesters threw stones into nearby Ojodu Police Station, and damaged operational vehicles.

Odunmbaku urged residents to maintain calm and allow authorities to conduct investigations without distractions.

Those affected by the accident are students of Bab Fafunwa Millennium School, Ojodu Junior Grammar School, and Omole Junior High School.

The state government shut down the schools till January following a protest staged by parents on Wednesday morning.