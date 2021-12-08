RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ojodu council chairman confirms truck accident killed 2 students

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The driver of the truck, identified as Bolaji Kabiru, has been arrested and detained.

Students affected by the accident are students of Bab Fafunwa Millennium School, Ojodu Junior Grammar School, and Omole Junior High School
Students affected by the accident are students of Bab Fafunwa Millennium School, Ojodu Junior Grammar School, and Omole Junior High School

The Executive Chairman of Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Segun Odunmbaku, has confirmed that the tragic truck accident that rocked Lagos State on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 claimed the lives of two students.

Recommended articles

The truck rammed into students who were on their way home at Grammar School Bus Stop along Ogunnusi Road, sparking outrage.

Reports shared widely online had speculated that at least 17 students were killed in the accident, but Police authorities said early on Wednesday, December 8 that two were killed, and 12 injured.

Odunmbaku in a statement on Wednesday afternoon identified the deceased students as Adedoyin Adebayo and Akpolebi Israel.

He said the injured students received medical attention at four surrounding facilities and are in stable conditions.

"While I give assurances that justice will be done, we have also commenced proper examination and analysis of the survivors," the official said.

The scene of the accident swiftly turned chaotic on Tuesday when a mob gathered to burn the truck, and attack emergency response teams.

It was reported that the accident had happened because the truck was being chased by Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) and officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), an allegation already denied by senior officials.

A VIO vehicle was vandalised, and angry protesters threw stones into nearby Ojodu Police Station, and damaged operational vehicles.

Odunmbaku urged residents to maintain calm and allow authorities to conduct investigations without distractions.

Those affected by the accident are students of Bab Fafunwa Millennium School, Ojodu Junior Grammar School, and Omole Junior High School.

The state government shut down the schools till January following a protest staged by parents on Wednesday morning.

The driver of the truck, identified as Bolaji Kabiru, has been arrested and detained.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ojodu council chairman confirms truck accident killed 2 students

Ojodu council chairman confirms truck accident killed 2 students

President Buhari swears in 2 RMAFC Commissioners

President Buhari swears in 2 RMAFC Commissioners

Spanish Govt honours ex- Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Services

Spanish Govt honours ex- Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Services

Buhari will be visiting Lagos on Thursday

Buhari will be visiting Lagos on Thursday

Lagos accident: Buhari commiserates with parents, relatives of victims

Lagos accident: Buhari commiserates with parents, relatives of victims

‘Yorubas must unite’ – Ooni declares as Fayemi, Royal Fathers storm Ife

‘Yorubas must unite’ – Ooni declares as Fayemi, Royal Fathers storm Ife

FG dismisses fears over expired Covid-19 vaccines, says it will be destroyed

FG dismisses fears over expired Covid-19 vaccines, says it will be destroyed

NCAA threatens N1.4m fine per passenger for airline that flouts quarantine protocol

NCAA threatens N1.4m fine per passenger for airline that flouts quarantine protocol

FG repatriates another 180 stranded Nigerians from Libya

FG repatriates another 180 stranded Nigerians from Libya

Trending

UK suspends processing of visitor visa applications in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari and UK Prime minister, Boris Johnson .

Canada adds Nigeria to travel ban list over Omicron COVID-19 variant panic

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau [Business Insider]

UK will continue to process work, student visas for Nigerians despite Omicron ban

Only visitor visas will be paused in Nigeria until the UK's travel restriction is lifted

Lagos #EndSARS panel blames computer errors for duplications in report

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurates an 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution which will receive and investigate complaints of police brutality in Lagos. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]