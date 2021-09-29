RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ojerinde: Court adjourns trial of ex-JAMB Registrar over bid to change lawyer

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal High Court, Abuja on Wednesday adjourned the trial of former Registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Dibu Ojerinde until Oct. 8.

Former JAMB Registrar Prof Dibu Ojerinde.
Former JAMB Registrar Prof Dibu Ojerinde.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu fixed the date, following Ojerinde’s decision to change his counsel.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that prior to his decision, Peter Olorunnisola, SAN, had been appearing for the ex-JAMB boss in the money laundering charge preferred against him by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

NAN reports that the ICPC, in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/97/21, said that the former chief executive officer allegedly committed multiple frauds, while heading JAMB and the National Examination Council (NECO).

Justice Egwuatu had, on July 8, admitted Ojerinde to a bail in the sum of N200 million with two sureties.

Egwuatu, who granted Ojerinde’s prayer after taking the arguments of counsel to the parties in the matter, said one of the sureties must be a professor in a federal university.

He ruled that the professor must provide documented evidence of professorship, letter of appointment and staff identity card.

He also said that the other surety must own a landed property in Abuja worth the bail sum and must be verified by the court registrar, among others.

However, when the matter was called for commencement, Itieubong Usoro, who held brief for Olorunnisola, notified the court of the decision of Ojerinde to disengage the present chamber from his matter.

Usoro hinted that Ojerinde and Olorunnisola were yet to harmonise on some issues, particularly about professional fees in order for the former lawyer to formally withdraw from the matter.

He, then, sought for an adjournment to enable the issues be resolved

The ICPC lawyer, Ebenezer Shogunle, said though the defendant was entitled to seek for an adjournment, this should not be used to delay the trial.

“In the last adjourned date, the prosecution was in court with three witnesses and trial was adjourned at the instance of the defendant who complained of ill-health.

“As my lord is mindful to adjourn this matter to enable the defendant resolve any matter he has with his counsel, we want the court to take cognisance of Section 396 of ACJA (Administration of Criminal Justice Act) which allows for day-to-day trial,” he said.

The judge, who adjourned the matter until Oct. 8 for commencement of trial, ordered the prosecution to come to court with its witnesses.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ojerinde: Court adjourns trial of ex-JAMB Registrar over bid to change lawyer

NAFDAC arrests 24 hawkers of sex enhancing herbal medicines in Sokoto

Health sector unions insist on shutting down hospitals, other healthcare facilities

President Buhari grants approval for 159 new radio, television stations

'We did not kill Chike Akunyili,' IPOB says

FCT leads as NCDC announces 295 new COVID-19 infections

Informants within security agencies worsening insecurity - NSCDC boss

IGP says Police will recruit 20,000 junior officers soon

China says it's ready to help Nigeria reduce poverty

Trending

Nigerian protesters insult themselves in New York as Buhari prepares to address UNGA

Protesters in New York as Buhari attends 76th UNGA (TheCable)

Sanusi says Nigeria’s economy is about to collapse

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Lamido Sanusi (Council on Foreign Relations)

NYSC asks corps members to get someone to pay ransom when kidnapped

NYSC Corps members on parade ground. (Guardian)

Nigeria is struggling to end open defecation, but a grassroots campaign is trying to change that

Nigeria needs to do a lot of deliberate work to be able to end open defecation