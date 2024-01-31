ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Oil theft operation ends in tragedy for 5 pipeline vandals burnt to death in explosion

News Agency Of Nigeria

Many others, who narrowly escaped the explosion, sustained various degrees of injuries.

Image of a vandalised pipeline used for illustration [Punch]
Image of a vandalised pipeline used for illustration [Punch]

Recommended articles

The state's Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Henry Okoye, who confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the explosion occurred on Tuesday.

Okoye said the state Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, had already set up a team to unravel the immediate cause of the incident and arrest fleeing culprits.

"Five vandals were burnt beyond recognition and we are currently investigating it in collaboration with our sister security agencies to unravel the identities of those behind the economic sabotage. They went for their normal pipeline vandalism when the incident occurred.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our goal is to make sure that similar vandalism does not occur in the future," the police spokesman, said.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that the vandals had stormed the Obitti Rubber Estate in the area with an articulated vehicle and dug through to an oil pipeline that passed through the area.

"They dug a hole on the pipeline and connected their long pipe to their tanker to steal oil. I cannot say exactly what caused the explosion but I know and from what I saw, many people died, and many others, who narrowly escaped the explosion, sustained various degrees of injuries.

“The fire that raged for hours burnt the tanker and also affected our farm produce worth millions of naira," the source said.

NAN recalls that in April 2022, at least 100 people lost their lives in a similar explosion that occurred at an illegal oil refining site in Ohaji/Egbema area of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

On May 4, same year, two people also died when a bomb exploded at an oil facility – Addax Petroleum Development Nigeria Ltd., located in Izombe, Oguta Local Government Area of the state. However, the incident was a suspected bomb attack on the oil facility.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NYSC vows to punish fake corpers trying to serve

NYSC vows to punish fake corpers trying to serve

Oil theft operation ends in tragedy for 5 pipeline vandals burnt to death in explosion

Oil theft operation ends in tragedy for 5 pipeline vandals burnt to death in explosion

FAAN relocation to Lagos will save FG ₦500m annually - Keyamo

FAAN relocation to Lagos will save FG ₦500m annually - Keyamo

Court refuses to hear UNICAL prof’s bail plea as ICPC investigator testifies

Court refuses to hear UNICAL prof’s bail plea as ICPC investigator testifies

Wike working to improve living condition of FCT rural dwellers – Secretary

Wike working to improve living condition of FCT rural dwellers – Secretary

President Tinubu is passionate about school feeding, says aide

President Tinubu is passionate about school feeding, says aide

FG appeals to construction workers to shelve planned strike over wage awards

FG appeals to construction workers to shelve planned strike over wage awards

Ex-President Jonathan leads Commonwealth Mission for Pakistan’s election

Ex-President Jonathan leads Commonwealth Mission for Pakistan’s election

House of Reps says Nigeria's new constitution to be ready December 2025

House of Reps says Nigeria's new constitution to be ready December 2025

Pulse Sports

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Feyi Daniels [Daily Post]

'He was speaking in tongues' - How Lagos bishop raped church member

The Wife of Ebonyi Governor, Mrs Mary-Maudline Nwifuru.

Ebonyi Governor's wife vows to revitalise WDC to empower women, youths for a better society

Enugu Police intensify operations to rid Holy Ghost, Railway axis of criminals elements [Punch]

Enugu Police intensify operations to rid Holy Ghost, Railway axis of criminals elements

Kogi State Head of Service (HoS), Hannah Odiyo [The Trumpet]

Kogi Govt stops salaries of 231 civil servants over failure to update their records