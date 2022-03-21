RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Oil theft: Navy arrests 13 Nigerians, impounds vessel

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Navy has arrested a vessel named ”Motor Tanker Harbor Spirit” and 13 Nigerians on board conveying a fortified and auctioned crude oil from MV KOME XVIII with a forged document.

Nigerian-Navy (PUNCH)
Nigerian-Navy (PUNCH)

This is contained in a statement issued by the Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan in Abuja.

Recommended articles

Ayo-Vaughan said that both the vessel and the suspects have been handed over to the Forward Operating Base Bonny for further investigation.

”The vessel has been subsequently boarded by the NN and her 13 crew men, all Nigerians, have been arrested and handed over to the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Bonny, for further investigation and possible handover for prosecution.

“The arrest came barely two days after the arrest of MT QUEEN OF PEACE for unauthorised possession of petroleum product without valid documents.

“It is indicative of the resolve of the NN to rid Nigeria’s maritime environment of all infractions and illegalities for legitimate maritime activities to strive towards the economic growth of Nigeria.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Navy launched Operation ”Obangame Express”, consisting of multi-national maritime exercise in West Africa with 32 other countries participating in their respective maritime area.

NAN also reports that the exercise is to avail the participating countries the opportunity to showcase how they have been able to manage their respective maritime environment against illegal activities.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Aircraft with 133 passengers crashes in China

Aircraft with 133 passengers crashes in China

PDP governors describe Ugwuanyi as instrument of stabilisation

PDP governors describe Ugwuanyi as instrument of stabilisation

Sen. Balogun reiterates support for gender bill

Sen. Balogun reiterates support for gender bill

France freezes €850m of Russian assets

France freezes €850m of Russian assets

Oil theft: Navy arrests 13 Nigerians, impounds vessel

Oil theft: Navy arrests 13 Nigerians, impounds vessel

Police set to enforce Soludo’s ban on illegal revenue collection in Anambra

Police set to enforce Soludo’s ban on illegal revenue collection in Anambra

How I intend to position Nigerians for NFTs and the Metaverse- Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi

How I intend to position Nigerians for NFTs and the Metaverse- Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi

Northern group backs Emefiele’s presidency bid, canvasses for Southern support

Northern group backs Emefiele’s presidency bid, canvasses for Southern support

Okowa congratulates Festus Ahon on NUJ appointment

Okowa congratulates Festus Ahon on NUJ appointment

Trending

Obiano's wife, Bianca Ojukwu fight at Soludo’s inauguration

Bianca Ojukwu

Between Bianca Ojukwu and Obiano's wife, who actually slapped who?

Between Bianca Ojukwu and Obiano's wife, who actually slapped who? [Vanguard]

Nationwide darkness as power grid collapses totally

Power grid

Without Tinubu's money, there wouldn't have been Kanu Heart Foundation - Ex-Eagles player

Tinubu (Phenomenal)