Oil theft: Navy arrests 13 Nigerians, impounds vessel

Ayo-Vaughan said that both the vessel and the suspects have been handed over to the Forward Operating Base Bonny for further investigation.

”The vessel has been subsequently boarded by the NN and her 13 crew men, all Nigerians, have been arrested and handed over to the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Bonny, for further investigation and possible handover for prosecution.

“The arrest came barely two days after the arrest of MT QUEEN OF PEACE for unauthorised possession of petroleum product without valid documents.

“It is indicative of the resolve of the NN to rid Nigeria’s maritime environment of all infractions and illegalities for legitimate maritime activities to strive towards the economic growth of Nigeria.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Navy launched Operation ”Obangame Express”, consisting of multi-national maritime exercise in West Africa with 32 other countries participating in their respective maritime area.